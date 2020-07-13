Small sided games to be allowed
The Government announced on Monday during its Covid-19 press conference that it would be releasing sports to include further activities under its Unlock the Rock process. In the latest release of activities small-sided matches will now be allowed within the present public health guidelines. This will still be restricted with the activities having to take...
