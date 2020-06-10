Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Smiles as basketball challenges add to competitive feel

By Stephen Ignacio
10th June 2020

Men's senior basketball players returned to the court on Monday for the first time since the lockdown was implemented in Gibraltar. Although their return was for the GABBA Social Distancing Basketball Challenge, this was the first opportunity for many of the players that took part on Monday to test themselves against other players after a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Police Commissioner Ian McGrail retires two years into post, raising unanswered questions

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia moves into phase three of exit plan as from Monday

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Local News

Poll signals shifting attitudes to ‘new normal’ after lockdown

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Departures in football

10th June 2020

Sports
First of the cycling E-League Races

8th June 2020

Sports
Rugby still hopes to play the Rock Cup

8th June 2020

Sports
Departures in football

8th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020