Fri 15th Dec, 2023

Features

Smudge's tribute to his father through Wales' peaks

Smudge on top of Snowdon the first of the 72 mountains

By Eyleen Gomez
15th December 2023

In the rolling hills of Wales' majestic landscapes, a tale of tribute and perseverance unfurls as Phil Smith, affectionately known as Smudge, conquers all its mountains in honour of his father. His father Leonard, a fervent hill walker, passed his passion for scaling heights down to his son who joined him on numerous occasions, starting...

