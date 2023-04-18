Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SNAG and St Paul’s celebrate diversity

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2023

SNAG celebrated Autism Acceptance Week with a week-long campaign under the banner ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’.

“St Paul’s School very kindly supported this campaign and celebrated diversity, different abilities and autism acceptance by inviting children to attend school in bright coloured clothing on the last day of term before Easter Break,” SNAG said in a statement.

“They also very kindly invited parents to make a voluntary donation in aid of SNAG if they wished to do so and have managed to raise an amazing £192.”

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for this generosity and support.”

“Thank you to the pupils, staff and families of St Paul’s School.”

“We are truly touched by your kindness.”

Most Read

Local News

Local singer Rima attracts global audience

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Wanted: A buyer for St Andrew’s Church

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Main Street traders face challenge and uncertainty ahead of key summer season

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes meets London-based singer Chloe Martinez

18th April 2023

Local News
Three new recruits for GDP Dog Section

18th April 2023

Local News
Heritage sites plagued by ‘general disinterest and apathy’, GSD says

18th April 2023

Local News
Care Agency launches ‘Living Out Loud Programme’

18th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023