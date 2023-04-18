SNAG and St Paul’s celebrate diversity

SNAG celebrated Autism Acceptance Week with a week-long campaign under the banner ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’.

“St Paul’s School very kindly supported this campaign and celebrated diversity, different abilities and autism acceptance by inviting children to attend school in bright coloured clothing on the last day of term before Easter Break,” SNAG said in a statement.

“They also very kindly invited parents to make a voluntary donation in aid of SNAG if they wished to do so and have managed to raise an amazing £192.”

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for this generosity and support.”

“Thank you to the pupils, staff and families of St Paul’s School.”

“We are truly touched by your kindness.”