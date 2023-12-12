Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Dec, 2023

Local News

SNAG donate iPads to St Martin’s School

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2023

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) donated 15 iPads with Proloquo2Go software to St Martin’s School last week.

The donation included a secure lockable charging unit.

“The donation was an important investment by SNAG as it will support pupils at St Martin’s in developing their communication skills,” said a statement from SNAG.

“SNAG coordinated the donation with the St Martin's School Parents Association and the professionals at St Martin’s School.”

Proloquo2Go is an award-winning symbol-supported communication app providing a voice to over 150,000 individuals who cannot speak.

It is designed to promote growth of communication skills and foster language development through research-based vocabularies. Its innovative features provide support for parents, teachers and therapists to implement AAC best practices.

