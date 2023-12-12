SNAG donate iPads to St Martin’s School

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) donated 15 iPads with Proloquo2Go software to St Martin’s School last week.

The donation included a secure lockable charging unit.

“The donation was an important investment by SNAG as it will support pupils at St Martin’s in developing their communication skills,” said a statement from SNAG.

“SNAG coordinated the donation with the St Martin's School Parents Association and the professionals at St Martin’s School.”

Proloquo2Go is an award-winning symbol-supported communication app providing a voice to over 150,000 individuals who cannot speak.

It is designed to promote growth of communication skills and foster language development through research-based vocabularies. Its innovative features provide support for parents, teachers and therapists to implement AAC best practices.