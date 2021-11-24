SO Gibraltar sports marathon

Special Olympics Gibraltar held a sponsored Sports Marathon last Saturday at their Sports Complex to raise funds for upcoming international tournaments. Athletes took part in various sports from 9 am until 6 pm, including football, floorball, badminton and basketball, as-well as fun activities including table tennis, dodgeball and fun-golf. A large number of local athletes took part and they had the opportunity to use the Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex gym and cafeteria throughout the day. For many this was their first opportunity to use the facilities and the benefits were obvious for all to see.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has had a prolonged and enforced break from international competitions due to the pandemic but is coming back with a bang, with two invitational tournaments next year to look forward to in Malta and Liechtenstein, followed by two big World Games in 2023. The postponed World Winter Games will be taking place in Kazan, Russia in January followed by the World Summer Games in Berlin in June 2023. All events require extra funds to cover transport, kit and associated costs.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has started a big fund-raising campaign in order to send local athletes to compete on the World stage in their respective sports. At the last count the Sports Marathon has raised nearly £4,300 with money still coming in. National Director Annie Risso said “Our athletes really took this event to their hearts. After the difficult period we have had this was an opportunity for athletes to meet up with their friends again in an enjoyable day of sport, whilst raising money for Special Olympics Gibraltar at the same time. It also showed off our new sports complex at its best with athletes enjoying the sports facilities, gymnasium and cafeteria all day”.

Any friends and supporters of Special Olympics Gibraltar who still wish to make a donation to show their support can contact Annie at annie.risso@sog.gi or approach any coach or member of the committee

Courtesy Special Olympics Gibraltar