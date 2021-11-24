Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

SO Gibraltar sports marathon

By Stephen Ignacio
24th November 2021

Special Olympics Gibraltar held a sponsored Sports Marathon last Saturday at their Sports Complex to raise funds for upcoming international tournaments. Athletes took part in various sports from 9 am until 6 pm, including football, floorball, badminton and basketball, as-well as fun activities including table tennis, dodgeball and fun-golf. A large number of local athletes took part and they had the opportunity to use the Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex gym and cafeteria throughout the day. For many this was their first opportunity to use the facilities and the benefits were obvious for all to see.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has had a prolonged and enforced break from international competitions due to the pandemic but is coming back with a bang, with two invitational tournaments next year to look forward to in Malta and Liechtenstein, followed by two big World Games in 2023. The postponed World Winter Games will be taking place in Kazan, Russia in January followed by the World Summer Games in Berlin in June 2023. All events require extra funds to cover transport, kit and associated costs.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has started a big fund-raising campaign in order to send local athletes to compete on the World stage in their respective sports. At the last count the Sports Marathon has raised nearly £4,300 with money still coming in. National Director Annie Risso said “Our athletes really took this event to their hearts. After the difficult period we have had this was an opportunity for athletes to meet up with their friends again in an enjoyable day of sport, whilst raising money for Special Olympics Gibraltar at the same time. It also showed off our new sports complex at its best with athletes enjoying the sports facilities, gymnasium and cafeteria all day”.

Any friends and supporters of Special Olympics Gibraltar who still wish to make a donation to show their support can contact Annie at annie.risso@sog.gi or approach any coach or member of the committee

Courtesy Special Olympics Gibraltar

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Campion Park, renamed and officially open

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Police investigating death of Michael Montegriffo arrest man on suspicion of murder

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Sports

Coaches and parents up in arms over delays in youth leagues

Sat 20th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Wiseman calls for support just as hundreds of Danes arrive

24th November 2021

Sports
Scorpions beat Strait Sharks in plate cup

24th November 2021

Sports
One last chance for Lincoln in front of home support

23rd November 2021

Sports
Gibraltar welcomes JDC World Championships 2021

23rd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021