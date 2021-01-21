Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

By Reuters
21st January 2021

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this summer rather than across the continent as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 24-nation tournament, a major revenue generator for European football's governing body and the national federations, was postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 11 in 12 cities across Europe but Rummenigge said the concept was dreamed up before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We must not forget that the idea of this special hosting of the tournament came about when the coronavirus didn't exist ... it was an initiative of the EU Commission that wanted to have football shown all over Europe," he told German newspaper Muenchner Merkur/TZ.

"But I know that the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin - who is incredibly careful with corona - is thinking about whether it wouldn't make more sense in these times to play the tournament in just one country.

"That would be with a corresponding hygiene concept, of course."

The current host cities are Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku, with the semi-finals and final set for London's Wembley Stadium.

UEFA is expected to make a decision on the fate of the tournament in March.

Ceferin said last week he was hopeful vaccination programmes, moving at different speeds across the various host countries, will be the key to sticking to the plan.

European leagues have introduced strict health protocols to allow domestic seasons to be played, with some countries allowing fans back in limited numbers.

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Post-Brexit deal on Gib allows ‘convergence based on respect’, Laya tells Spanish Parliament

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
European Leagues joins FIFA and UEFA in opposing Super League model proposals

21st January 2021

Sports
Marcus Rashford launches book club so ‘every child’ can experience ‘escapism’

20th January 2021

Sports
Commonwealth Games ‘going ahead’ despite Covid-19 delay fears, says police chief

20th January 2021

Sports
Goalkeeper Tom King scores from his own penalty area

20th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021