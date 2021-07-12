Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Sports

Social bubbles and safety a priority as summer sports programme starts

By Stephen Ignacio
12th July 2021

Monday morning saw the start of the Summer Sports programme with both Netball and Football hosting their summer camps, and the GSLA hosting its first day of the sports train summer programme. From early morning the many volunteers and support personnel recruited by all the relevant organisations were hard at work preparing their respective facilities....

