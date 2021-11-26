Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Social networking websites launch features to encourage users to get boosters

By Press Association
26th November 2021

By Isobel Frodsham, PA

Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are launching new features to encourage people to get their coronavirus booster jabs.

From Friday, users will be able to update their profiles with frames or stickers to show that they have had their top-up jab or aim to when they become eligible.

It follows on from people previously being able to show they have had their first and second jabs on certain social networking websites and apps.

TikTok also held a “grab a jab” event in London earlier this year.

More than 16 million booster vaccines have now been given across the UK.

People who are aged 40 and above and received their second dose of their vaccine at least six months ago are currently eligible to have their booster.

A new campaign advert is also being launched on Friday, which shows how Covid-19 can build up in enclosed spaces and how to prevent that from happening.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “Getting your booster is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your family this winter.

“It is fantastic to see some of the biggest household names further back the phenomenal vaccine rollout, allowing their users to proudly display that they have played their part in helping us build a wall of defence across the country.

“I urge everyone who is eligible – don’t delay, get your vaccine or top-up jab today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Sports

Coaches and parents up in arms over delays in youth leagues

Sat 20th Nov, 2021

Brexit

In Commons session, CM says UK/EU agreement on Gib ‘possible by end of year’

Wed 24th Nov, 2021

Local News

Campion Park, renamed and officially open

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland ‘would cost £335bn’

26th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Shoppers forecast to spend almost £9bn on Black Friday

26th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Six countries added to red list as UK sounds alarm over new Covid variant

26th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Risk of Covid infection in the double-vaccinated increases over time – study

25th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021