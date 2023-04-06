Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Software failure closes southbound Kingsway route for an hour

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2023

A software failure in the Kingsway tunnel resulted in southbound border traffic being temporarily re-routed across the runway late Wednesday night.

The diversion last an hour while the issue was resolved.

The software failure at 11.32pm affected the tunnel safety systems on the southbound bore, making the barriers close automatically as a safety measure and stopping traffic travelling from Eastgate towards Devil’s Tower Road.

The northbound bore remained open to vehicular traffic throughout and the pedestrian subway was also unaffected.

“The Government understands that the Royal Gibraltar Police requested that the MoD temporarily open the runway crossing at Winston Churchill Avenue to southbound vehicular traffic, as a contingency measure to minimise the disruption to traffic flow whilst the issues affecting the Tunnel Safety Systems were investigated, and given there were no flights operating at that time,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Specialist technicians and staff were immediately deployed by the Tunnel Control Room to resolve the issue and the southbound bore was reopened at 00.25.”

The runway crossing at Winston Churchill Avenue was again closed to vehicular traffic shortly afterwards.

“Kingsway is under constant, 24-hour surveillance by the Tunnel Control Room, and its staff are specifically trained to manage any issues that may arise,” No.6 added.

