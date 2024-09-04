Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

SOG cyclists head to Belgium for European Championship race

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2024

Following their first outing on the international stage at the Berlin World Summer Games last year, the Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) cycling team is putting in last-minute training this week for an invitational Special Olympics European Championship Race, which will be held in Belgium on September 15.
The race is part of the 2024 UEC Road European Championships in Limburg, Flanders, and for the first time ever, Special Olympics will have their own race included in the European Championships program. Representing Gibraltar will be cyclists Gianni Ochello and Francis Mauro Jnr.
“To be taking part in an official international race of a major championship, organized on behalf of and together with the Union Européenne de Cyclisme, is exceptional,” said a team spokesperson. “It also includes a visit to the Heusden-Zolder velodrome the day before the race, which will feature a cycling clinic and divisioning for the championship races.”
Gianni will be competing in the 5km road race, while Francis will take on the 15km road race, both on a 5.1 km circuit.
Officials expect a large turnout of spectators.
“Francis is an ‘old pro,’ having won gold, silver, and bronze medals in cycling at the World Games in Berlin last year, while this will be Gianni’s first competitive event in cycling, a sport he only took up relatively recently. SOG has expanded its cycling program over the last 12 months, bringing in several new cyclists who participate in regular training sessions.”
The pair will leave Gibraltar next Friday and will join around 40 Special Olympics cyclists from across Europe in the races scheduled for Sunday

