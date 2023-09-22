Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

SOG National Bowling Competition: Gibraltar’s Ongoing Triumph in Inclusive Sports

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd September 2023

Friday morning witnessed an exhilarating display of talent at the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre as teams from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man converged for the SOG National Bowling competition. Among the Gibraltar squad were two remarkable athletes who had clinched consecutive gold medals at the World Games, captivating the audience with their exceptional skills.

The striking feature of the day was the unwavering commitment, precision, focus, and competitive spirit exhibited not only by these two world champions but by the entire Gibraltar bowling team. Their prowess on the lanes showcased how SOG’s diligent athlete development programs have yielded unparalleled success, setting a benchmark for other sports to aspire to.

Notably, there was an infectious enjoyment of the sport, devoid of grievances or complaints. The players’ unwavering dedication to their craft was evident, as they once again posed a formidable challenge to their competitors, proving that Gibraltar excels in yet another sport.

The day prior had seen Gibraltar securing gold and silver medals in bocce, underscoring the diverse opportunities that have been nurtured within the community.

During Friday’s games, the presence of local parliamentarians, Steven Linares and Paul Balban, who won’t be seeking re-election this year, reaffirmed the enduring support for Special Olympics Gibraltar. This torch of support has now passed to newcomers, with Leslie Bruzon also in attendance. The event also welcomed Joseph Garcia and Edwin Reyes, who closely followed the games’ progress.

Remarkably, political agendas took a back seat, with politicians prioritizing their support over campaigning. This reflects the profound respect and widespread backing that Special Olympics Gibraltar has earned across the community through its tireless efforts and achievements. Representatives from law enforcement, essential services agencies, and the business community also graced the occasion, further demonstrating their unwavering support for the Games.

The national games once again raised the bar for sports development, showcasing year-on-year progress. While medals and victories were celebrated, the primary focus remained on fostering inclusivity and raising awareness. The annual event continues to gain momentum, reshaping perceptions toward such games.

One of the event’s organizers highlighted Gibraltar’s leadership in promoting inclusivity. The integration of SOG into the sports community and the transformation of perceptions have not gone unnoticed. Officials who have traveled abroad representing SOG have commended Gibraltar for its achievements, extending beyond the realm of sports into cultural activities.

In conclusion, the SOG National Bowling competition not only showcased exceptional talent but also reaffirmed Gibraltar’s position as a pioneer in championing inclusivity, setting an example for the world to follow.

