Soldiers help GHA with Covid-19 logistics after MACA request

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and personnel from HQ British Forces Gibraltar yesterday began actively supporting the Gibraltar Health Authority in the logistical arrangements for setting up the field hospital at Europa Point.

Members of the regiment could be seen assisting the GHA in moving equipment, including beds, from St Bernard’s Hospital to the new facility.

The military assistance followed a Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA) request to the British Government amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Wearing the tie of the Regiment at a press briefing at No.6 Convent Place yesterday in honour of those forces men and women assisting Gibraltar in this way, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo thanked them for their help.

“The Regiment is always there when we need it - a part of the fabric of what Gibraltar is and representing the best of what Gibraltar is,” he said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence confirmed that military personnel were providing assistance to the Gibraltar Government.

"British Forces Gibraltar personnel are helping with logistics and planning," the spokesman told the Chronicle. "Today [Friday] saw the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and members of the MoD civilian staff assist with the movement of medical equipment and supplies from St Bernard’s Hospital to the medical facility at Europa point."