Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Solemn burial for migrant who died in bay

By Priya Gulraj
10th April 2021

One of the migrants whose bodies were recovered from the sea last February was buried during a solemn ceremony at North Front on Saturday, with a live video link to his family in Morocco.

Family members paid last respects as the last rites were conducted by Imam Abdessamad Elmokhalfi of the Tarik Ibn Ziyad Mosque at a burial attended by members of the local Moroccan community.

Local authorities were able to identify one of the bodies using DNA and his family were informed.

The deceased was one of two bodies recovered from the sea last February and a Coroner’s investigation was opened to establish the identities and the circumstances of their deaths.

The men were believed to have been of the four Moroccan migrants who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Gibraltar on February 7.

 

Most Read

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

Under rainy skies in Gibraltar, a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip

Sat 10th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Under rainy skies in Gibraltar, a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip

10th April 2021

Local News
Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gibraltar to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

9th April 2021

Local News
Tributes in Gibraltar after Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

9th April 2021

Local News
Prince Philip's long association with the Rock

9th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021