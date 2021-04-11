Solemn burial for migrant who died in bay

One of the migrants whose bodies were recovered from the sea last February was buried during a solemn ceremony at North Front on Saturday, with a live video link to his family in Morocco.

Family members paid last respects as the last rites were conducted by Imam Abdessamad Elmokhalfi of the Tarik Ibn Ziyad Mosque at a burial attended by members of the local Moroccan community.

Local authorities were able to identify one of the bodies using DNA and his family were informed.

The deceased was one of two bodies recovered from the sea last February and a Coroner’s investigation was opened to establish the identities and the circumstances of their deaths.

The men were believed to have been of the four Moroccan migrants who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Gibraltar on February 7.