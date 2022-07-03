Soler departs Lincoln ahead of Champions league
Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper Soler has departed the club after nearly seven years within its ranks. The keeper who gained the respect of fans and players during the years saw his season hampered last year following an injury which kept him out of action towards the end of the season. Soler, who was in an...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here