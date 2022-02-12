Solitary goal gives Europa the three points against Glacis United
With a nine point gap between them Europa and Glacis a United, the green and blacks had little to be concerned on whether Glacis United could overtake them at this stage of the competition. Just two defeats, both against Lincoln Red Imps meant that Europa were the favorites as they entered the match. Twelve minutes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here