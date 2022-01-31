Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Solitary goals gives Europa Point win against Lions

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2022

The first clash in the Challenge group saw Lions and Europa Point come face to face for the first time since their controversial previous encounter which saw players sanctioned following a brawl in the latter minutes of the match. With neither team playing for much other pride this was to be a less tense affair...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

Defendants say case against them ‘could not stand up in court’

Wed 26th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Magpies grab important win against Glacis

31st January 2022

Sports
Basketball League Cups round up

31st January 2022

Sports
Six goal thriller as Lincoln and Europa share points

30th January 2022

Sports
#GibChess Battle of the Sexes Chess Tournament: Round 3

27th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022