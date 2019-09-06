Some 82 youngsters receive Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award
Youngsters received their Duke of Edinburgh's International Award at a ceremony held at the Convent. The young hikers have proved they can complete a skill, a service to the community and a physical. Gold recipients also completed a residential project, typically voluntary work in a foreign country. The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, as Patron...
