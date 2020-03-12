Some big names withdraw from Gibraltar Open
Neil Robertson, David Gilbert, Stephen Maguire, Ali Carter and Graeme Dott have withdrawn from the BetVictor Gibraltar Open which saw play, in the amateur category start this Wednesday. The event hosted at the Europa Sports Complex is the final event in the BetVictor European Series. Robertson Who is still in pole position to win a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here