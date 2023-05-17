Some good surprises for Gibraltar athletics team heading to Guernsey

Gibraltar’s athletics team for the Guernsey Island team is expected to see some surprises with the team including field events participants, a steeplechase runner and a former gold medalist who has been absent from recent campaigns.

Among the biggest surprise is the return of Jessy Franco to the track. The young athlete, who thrilled Gibraltar fans during the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar with his gold medal success is among the runners listed to take part in the 200m, 400m and team relays.

Jerai Torres, who has also made a return to the track will also be among the athletes competing wearing the Gibraltar colours.

Another of the big surprises will be the inclusion of a steeplechase runner in Javier Lopez Montero, one of the first times Gibraltar will be participating in the event.

Arnold Rogers and Harvey Dixon, two of Gibraltar’s other prospects to challenge for podium will be participating in the mens half marathon along with Benjamin Reeves.

Leon Gordon will be competing in the 10,000m men with Maurice Turnock running in the 5,000m.

The women’s team will include young talent Norcady Reyes in the 200m and 400m. The young runner having recently competed internationally.

Queen of the Road, Kim Baglietto also makes it into Team Gibraltar with her inclusion for both the 10,000m and half marathon.

Roy Torres will be participating in javelin and shot put continuing in the GAAA’s push towards getting field events off the ground.

The GAAA will be hosting a field events trial today Wednesday 17th and May 24th.

This will include Shot Put, Long Jump and High Jump.

The GAAA also announced this past weekend that it will be holding an FAT Time Trials on Wednesday 31st May and June 7th at Lathbury Stadium where it states that all selected Island Games Athletes must participate.

100m Women, 200m women and 4x100m relay women Aitanna Bado

10,000m Men, half marathon men, half marathon team men Arnold Rogers

Half Marathon Men Benjamin Reeves

Half Marathon Team Men Benjamin Reeves

4 x 100m Relay Women Esther Brisson

High Jump Women Esther Brisson

Long Jump Women Esther Brisson

Half Marathon Men Harvey Dixon

Half Marathon Team Men Harvey Dixon

1,500m Men Javier Lopez Montero

3000m SteepleChase Men Javier Lopez Montero

200m Men Jerai Torres

4 x 100m Relay Men Jerai Torres

4 x 400m Relay Men Jerai Torres

200m Men Jessy Franco

4 x 100m Relay Men Jessy Franco

4 x 400m Relay Men Jessy Franco

400m Men Jessy Franco

1,500m Women Katherine Rogers

4 x 100m Relay Women Katherine Rogers

800m Women Katherine Rogers

10,000m Women Kim Baglietto

Half Marathon Women Kim Baglietto

10,000m Men Leon Mark Gordon

100m Men Luka Desoiza

4 x 100m Relay Men Luka Desoiza

5,000m Men Luka Desoiza

5,000m Men Maurice Turnock

200m Women Norcady Reyes

4 x 100m Relay Women Norcady Reyes

400m Women Norcady Reyes

100m Men Rhys Byrne

4 x 100m Relay Men Rhys Byrne

4 x 400m Relay Men Rhys Byrne

Javelin Men Roy Torres

Shot Put Men Roy Torres

4 x 100m Relay Men Sean Penalver

4 x 400m Relay Men Sean Penalver