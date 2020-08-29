Some of Ivor’s negatives of 1950s are being seen for the first time
Now in his eighties, Ivor Nicholas, stationed at RAF Gibraltar in 1954, describes the Rock as a paradise. With many good and vivid memories of his time here for him Gibraltar remains a slice of Britain in constant sunshine. One, he was to return to after he left Gibraltar in the late sixties, and some...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here