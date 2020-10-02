‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says
The transition period has so far softened the impact of Brexit, but Gibraltar must be under no illusion that “something most profound” has changed with the Rock’s departure from the European Union, Attorney General Michael Llamas, QC, said yesterday. In a speech during a bare bones ceremonial opening of the legal year, Mr Llamas reflected...
