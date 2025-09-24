South Africa top group table while Malawi finish with big win too

South Africa stamped their mark on the match against Fiji from early on, taking a 7-2 lead with less than five minutes played.

They kept their foot on the accelerator and powered into an 11-3 lead with still eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Leaving little doubt, South Africa’s shooters looked relaxed and composed with such an advantage, maintaining their momentum to finish the quarter ahead 23-5.

Watched by some 4,000 viewers on YouTube alone, although the official channel was Netball Pass, South Africa never looked like letting go of their lead.

Fiji, who had done well to defend against a runaway score, were dealt a blow after an injury from a slip during a pass in the second quarter.

Although the pace slowed, South Africa went on to win comfortably.

In other matches, Malawi took an early lead against Barbados in what was a hotly contested first quarter, going 5-3 up after five minutes of play.

Having beaten Fiji with their last shot in the previous game, Malawi again faced a tough encounter, with Barbados staying within two points as the first quarter progressed.

Upping their urgency, Malawi stretched their lead to 10-5 with six minutes left in the quarter. It was the first time they started to take command of the match’s pace.

Their dominance dented any belief Barbados had of closing the gap, as Malawi finished the quarter ahead 16-7.

They extended their lead almost immediately into the second quarter and maintained their momentum, steadily building on their advantage.

Malawi went on to win.

South Africa 85-35 Fiji

Malawi 70 - 23 Barbados

