Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Spain agrees licence deal for Gib and UK drivers

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2023

Local driving licences will continue to be recognised in Spain without the need of an additional International Driving Permits regardless of Gibraltar’s Brexit outcome, under a new agreement announced by Spain yesterday.

For Gibraltarians resident in Spain, the agreement will also ensure that the reciprocal conditions that apply to UK licences will apply to Gibraltar licences as well.

The agreement also allows for the reciprocal exchange of vehicle and driver information in relation to suspected traffic offences in Gibraltar, Spain or the UK.

The Gibraltar Government said it welcomed the decision made by the Spanish Government’s Council of Ministers to authorise the formal, legally binding Agreement providing for the reciprocal recognition and exchange of UK and Gibraltar driving licences in Spain.

“The Agreement will apply from the day after a formal exchange of notes is completed,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said in a technical notice issued.

“As a result, and regardless of the outcome of ongoing negotiations concerning Gibraltar’s relationship with the EU, Gibraltar driving licences of visitors to Spain will continue to be recognised in Spain, without the need for Gibraltar driving licences to be accompanied by International Driving Permits.”

“For those holders of Gibraltar driving licences resident in Spain, Gibraltar driving licences may be exchanged without the need to take a practical or theory test in Spain.”

“Gibraltar licence holders resident in Spain will have their licences recognised in Spain for six months, either from the date this Agreement begins to apply if you are already resident in Spain, or if you move to Spain after this date, from the date you obtain residence.”

Reciprocal treatment will be provided with respect to Spanish driving licence holders visiting Gibraltar and residing in Gibraltar as has been the case to date, the Government said.

For Gibraltar driving licence holders resident in Spain, the six-month period allows time for them to complete exchange formalities. The same applies to drivers with UK licences.

“Should you not exchange your Gibraltar driving licence for a Spanish one within this timeframe, you will still be able to exchange your Gibraltar driving licence for a Spanish one, but your Gibraltar driving licence will not be recognised for driving in Spain after these six months while you await exchange,” the government said.

“You will need a certificate showing you have passed the psicotecnico test [a short test to check eyesight and reactions] in order to exchange your licence.”

“For further information on the process for exchanging Gibraltar driving licences for Spanish ones, residents of Spain should follow the advice of the UK Government, the Spanish Government’s Dirección General de Trafico [as published on their respective websites] as well as the information published on the British Embassy in Madrid’s Facebook page.”

“The public should note that in relation to this Agreement, advice published with respect to UK driving licences applies equally to Gibraltar driving licences.”

TRAFFIC OFFENCES

The agreement also covered data sharing with Spain in relation to road safety related traffic offences.

“The arrangements on the recognition and exchange of driving licences are also accompanied by legal mechanisms that allow for the reciprocal exchange of vehicle and vehicle keeper data related to vehicles involved in suspected road safety related offences committed in Spain, the UK and Gibraltar,” the Government spokesman said.

“These arrangements re-establish with Spain similar arrangements to those which previously existed whilst the UK and Gibraltar were part of the EU.”

“Therefore, as from the application of the Agreement, respective authorities may retain information related to vehicles involved in suspected road safety related offences and may be able to submit requests for data once a system providing for the automatic transfer of such information is in place.”

“This is expected to be within four months of the application of the Agreement.”

“To avoid being fined, and, more importantly, for safety and accident prevention purposes, motorists are always advised to exercise caution when driving in Spain and respect the rules of the road as they apply in Spain,” the Government added.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Features

Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Local News

GHA and Philips announce 16-year partnership for advanced healthcare in Gibraltar

Tue 14th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

6th March 2023

Brexit
After NI agreement, all eyes on Gib negotiation as uncertainty reigns

4th March 2023

Brexit
Give DUP time and space with Brexit deal and don’t create ‘drama’, pleads Sunak

1st March 2023

Brexit
EU delays launch of ETIAS visa travel scheme to 2024

1st March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023