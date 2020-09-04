Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain close to half a million coronavirus cases

REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

By Reuters
4th September 2020

Spain came close to clocking half a million coronavirus cases on Friday after authorities registered 4,503 new infections, bringing the total to 498,989 - the most in Western Europe.

A new wave of contagion has been less deadly than early in the pandemic, however, and infections appear to have slowed from a daily peak of more than 10,000 a week ago. The tally could be revised, as Spain updates its statistics retroactively.

The death rate remains well below the March-April peak when fatalities routinely exceeded 800 per day. The Health Ministry reported 19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total up to 29,148.

With schools due to restart next week and many adults returning to work, the latest surge in coronavirus cases has sparked concern and some confusion.

"In Madrid everybody wears a face mask, we maintain social distance, there are no night clubs, so I don't know what the problem is," teacher Maribel Cimas told Reuters from behind a zebra-patterned mask.

"What are we doing worse than the rest of Europe?"

The Madrid region, which accounts for just below a third of the 101,962 cases diagnosed in the past two weeks, announced it would impose tighter restrictions from Monday, extending a national 10-person limit on public gatherings to cover private parties as well.

"The situation is stable and controlled, but that doesn't mean we're not concerned," regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero told a news conference.

At a national level, Health Minister Salvador Illa urged Spaniards to respect rules to curb transmission and announced Spain would launch a nationwide antibody study in autumn to determine the prevalence of the virus among the population.

A previous study that concluded in July showed around 5% of Spaniards had been exposed to the virus, and, despite the recent peaks, total confirmed cases are still not far off that mark. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Gedime plans revamp of Devil’s Tower premises

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for major mixed-use project in the heart of town

Wed 2nd Sep, 2020

Local News

Fresh round of talks in Madrid on Gib’s post-Brexit future

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain will extend furlough scheme "as long as necessary"

3rd September 2020

UK/Spain News
EU hopeful first vaccine doses will come by end of year

3rd September 2020

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson wants Parliament ‘back to normal by Christmas’

3rd September 2020

UK/Spain News
Climate activists glue themselves to the ground and block road around UK Parliament

3rd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020