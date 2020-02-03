Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport amid drone reports

By Press Association
3rd February 2020

By Associated Press Reporter

The Spanish government said it has closed airspace around Madrid's international airport after drones were reported in the area.

The Transport Ministry said the airspace at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport has been closed and advised people to check with the airport's authorities for further developments.

Enaire, Spain's air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.

The private news agency Europa Press cited Enaire as saying that two pilots had said they had seen some drones near the airport, which is located just east of the city centre.

It said Enaire immediately activated a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs and divert flights to other airports.

