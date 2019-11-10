Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 10th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain goes to the polls with far right tipped to make gains

People line up outside a polling station to cast their vote for the general election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov.10, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

By Press Association
10th November 2019

People in Spain have begun voting in the country's fourth election in as many years.

Catalonia's secession drive and the predicted rise of a far-right party have dominated the campaign.

The election was called by incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He won the most votes in the last ballot in April but failed to gain enough parliamentary support to form a government.

Mr Sanchez is tipped to win again but Spain may face another stalemate situation and months more without a stable government.

The four main parties contending the election concentrated their campaigns chiefly on ways to deal with Catalonia*s independence push and the feared surge of the far-right party Vox.

Abstentions loom, with polls suggesting up to 35% of the electorate could stay away from the polling booths, up from 28% in April.

Spain, a country which returned to democracy after a near four-decade right-wing dictatorship under the late General Francisco Franco, used to take pride in claiming no far-right group had seats in the national parliament, unlike the rest of Europe.

But that changed in the last election when Vox erupted onto the political scene by winning 24 seats on promises of taking a hard line on Catalonia and immigration.

The Socialists' April victory was nonetheless seen by many as something of a respite for Europe where right-wing parties had gained much ground in countries such as France, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

But many polls predict Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, may do even better this time and capitalise on the pro-Spain nationalist sentiment stirred by the Catalan conflict and in response to the caretaker Socialist government's exhumation of Franco's remains last month from his mausoleum so that he could no longer be exalted by supporters in a public place.

Vox has already joined forces with the other two right-of-centre parties to take over many city and regional governments and no one doubts the three would readily band together to oust Mr Sanchez.

↑ Top of page

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Vox leader in La Linea rebukes Abascal over border tweet, reflecting wider anger

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

Woman to be sent to France after EAW arrest

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar to lay a wreath at Cenotaph for first time 

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain goes to the polls with far right tipped to make gains

10th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Vox leader in La Linea rebukes Abascal over border tweet, reflecting wider anger

9th November 2019

UK/Spain News
No majority seen in Spanish election, far-right boosted - El Pais poll of polls

9th November 2019

UK/Spain News
UK trading standards stops more than 20m illegal products from reaching consumers

8th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019