Spain hopes for Gib treaty ‘before end of year’
Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, insisted on Tuesday that his government hoped a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar could be sealed “before the end of the year”, as he told reporters that negotiations were “following their course” and there was “nothing to worry about”. Speaking in Madrid after a meeting with the Campo de Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here