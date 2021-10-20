Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes for Gib treaty ‘before end of year’

Photo by Spanish Ministry for Foreign Affairs

By Brian Reyes
20th October 2021

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, insisted on Tuesday that his government hoped a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar could be sealed “before the end of the year”, as he told reporters that negotiations were “following their course” and there was “nothing to worry about”. Speaking in Madrid after a meeting with the Campo de Gibraltar...

Local News

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News
Duke of Edinburgh International Award marks 50th anniversary with awards ceremony

20th October 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Public trust in Gibraltar policing remains despite UK scandal

20th October 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Shifting perceptions in a post-Brexit landscape

20th October 2021

Local News
Attorney General says Lishman case was properly handled

20th October 2021

