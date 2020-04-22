Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain pledges more economic support as epidemic slows

By Reuters
22nd April 2020

By Emma Pinedo and Belén Carreño

Spain's cabinet approved measures to support workers and businesses struggling under stringent coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as officials cheered a slowing infection rate.

The latest 24-hour tallies took fatalities to 21,282 and infections to 204,178 - but they represented just a 2% increase, fuelling optimism the crisis may be waning at last.

Monday's 399 deaths was the lowest number since March 22.

"With each passing day we are managing to slow the spread of the virus a little more," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The package of measures included an extension of unemployment benefits and modifications to the tax code that should free up 1.1 billion euros in liquidity to support small businesses and the self-employed.

Despite allowing some businesses to reopen last week, Spain remains under one of Europe's strictest lockdowns with millions cooped up at home and not even allowed out for exercise.

Children under the age of 14, who were previously barred from leaving homes under any circumstance, may now accompany parents on essential trips such as to buy food or medicine.

However, they still cannot play outside or travel alone.

"We are not relaxing confinement restrictions. Adults are responsible for making sure their children stick to the rules," government spokeswoman Ms Montero said.

"Our priority is to avoid any potential setback in the fight against the virus."

There had been growing calls to let children out, including from Colombian pop singer Shakira who lives in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique and their two children. (Reuters)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Link between air pollution and coronavirus deaths in England, study suggests

21st April 2020

UK/Spain News
IRA bomb victim driving ambulance to help NHS

21st April 2020

UK/Spain News
Private family footage of the Queen as a child released to mark 94th birthday

21st April 2020

UK/Spain News
Government ‘doing its best’ to hit 100,000-a-day Covid-19 testing target

21st April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020