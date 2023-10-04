Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host World Cup with games also in South America

By Press Association
4th October 2023

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup, with three South American nations staging the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Montevideo in Uruguay, the city which hosted the first World Cup finals match in 1930, is poised to stage the opening contest in seven years’ time with games in Argentina and Paraguay to follow.

The rest of the 48-team tournament will then move to north Africa and Europe, under a proposal from UEFA, the Confederation of African Football and South American confederation CONMEBOL which was accepted by the FIFA council at a meeting on Wednesday.

The hosting arrangement is now subject to formal approval by FIFA’s congress.

Uruguay’s selection for 2030 is in recognition of their role as hosts and winners of the opening tournament, Argentina’s as runners-up in that tournament and Paraguay’s as the traditional home of CONMEBOL.

Those countries will qualify automatically for the finals and play their opening games on home soil.

The awarding of the 2026 finals to the United States, Canada and Mexico followed by this proposed award means that only bids from the Asian Football Confederation and the Oceania Football Confederation will be considered for the 2034 finals.

That appears to give Saudi Arabia, who were initially rumoured to be interested in bidding for 2030, a very strong chance of hosting, although Australia may enter the running too, after they successfully co-hosted the Women’s World Cup alongside New Zealand earlier this year.

Later on Wednesday, it was confirmed Saudi Arabia would bid for the showpiece tournament in 2034.

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency: “Hosting a FIFA World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation.

“As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a FIFA World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.”

The scandal surrounding the conduct of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales at the final of that tournament has ultimately not prevented Spain being lined up to host its second finals, after it staged its first alone in 1982.

Rubiales remains the subject of ongoing FIFA disciplinary proceedings.

If the 2030 proposal is approved, Morocco would become only the second African nation to host World Cup finals matches, after South Africa in 2010.

Portugal have never hosted a World Cup before, but Euro 2004 was held in that country.

A South American bid had been set to go head to head with the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid, and a decision had been expected at an extraordinary FIFA congress due to take place in the final quarter of next year.

However, the South American bid would have faced a difficult task to overcome a bid that had backing from UEFA and CAF, and now CONMEBOL has worked with the European and African confederations to come up with this proposal.

Brazil, in 2014, were the last South American nation to host the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino welcomed the news, saying: “In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup.”

However, the Football Supporters Europe group was deeply unimpressed.

It posted on X: “FIFA continues its cycle of destruction against the greatest tournament on earth.

“Horrendous for supporters, disregards the environment and rolls the red carpet out to a host for 2034 with an appalling human rights record. It’s the end of the World Cup as we know it.”

Most Read

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

‘Del pish’ but with Gibraltar at heart

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

RGP investigating death at North Mole

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Brexit

UK/EU treaty must respect ‘decisions and choices’ of Gibraltarians, Cleverly says

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UK and Ireland bid for Euro 2028 to be unopposed after Turkey withdraws interest

4th October 2023

Sports
St Joseph break College 1975 positive start to season keeping unbeaten start intact

4th October 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Under 19s gear up for next week

3rd October 2023

Sports
Gibraltar U21 ready for Netball Europe

3rd October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023