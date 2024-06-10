Spain puts ‘outdated political claim’ over interests of Campo residents, UN told
Gibraltar’s exit from the European Union has led to the Spanish Government seeming to “care more about advancing an outdated political claim than protecting the interests of their own people”, Richard Buttigieg, Chairman of the Self-Determination for Gibraltar Group, told the United Nation’s Committee of 24 (C24) on Monday. Mr Buttigieg was speaking in New...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here