Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Agustín Santos Maraver, Spain’s permanent representative at the UN, addressing the UN on Tuesday/ Photo via UN.

By Brian Reyes
5th October 2022

Spain on Tuesday again signalled before the United Nations its willingness to reach a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, adding it sees “enormous potential for prosperity” on both sides of the border. The message was delivered to the UN Fourth Committee in New York by Agustín Santos Maraver, Spain’s permanent representative...

