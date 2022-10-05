Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’
Spain on Tuesday again signalled before the United Nations its willingness to reach a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, adding it sees “enormous potential for prosperity” on both sides of the border. The message was delivered to the UN Fourth Committee in New York by Agustín Santos Maraver, Spain’s permanent representative...
