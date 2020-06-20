Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 20th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain revises coronavirus death toll to over 28,000

A healthcare worker wearing protective face mask, goggles and suit walks near the entrance of the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Reuters
20th June 2020

Spain's health ministry reported on Friday a total of 28,313 coronavirus deaths, after adjusting its database to remove duplications and errors, and said that there were still nine active clusters across Spain.

The death toll had not been updated since June 7, when Spain reported 27,136 deaths, while the country was implementing a new methodology for logging deaths and cases.

The new number, which also showed 53 new deaths in the past week through Thursday, is still lower than before the first major revision in late May, when the health ministry lowered the death toll by nearly 2,000.

Spain is preparing to end its state of emergency on Saturday, which will allow free travel across the country and the opening up of its borders to much needed tourism.

As the focus has changed from reining in the pandemic through a strict lockdown to keeping the coronavirus in check via early detection of localised outbreaks, Spanish regions have been reviewing their statistics to resume case-by-case reporting to the health ministry.

Around 34 coronavirus clusters had been detected in the past month-and-a-half, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference, but the number has come down significantly of late.

"Nine clusters are still active, but all are under control," Illa said, explaining they had been reported in slaughterhouses, but also in nursing homes, from parties, in groups of seasonal workers, or were related to neighbouring Portugal. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Air travel restrictions into Gibraltar to be lifted on Sunday

Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus alert level downgraded as cases continue to fall

20th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain expects swift decision on travel corridor with Britain

20th June 2020

UK/Spain News
British explorer becomes first woman to reach Earth’s highest and lowest points

19th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Scientists call for Covid-19 links between pets and humans to be further probed

19th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020