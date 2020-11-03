Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain sets record Covid-19 case rise with over 55,000 new infections - health ministry

A medical worker takes care of a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Ramon y Cajal hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid. Photo by REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Reuters
3rd November 2020

The number of coronavirus infections in Spain rose by 55,019 on Monday, the biggest increase since the start of the pandemic and more than double the increase of 25,595 new infections on Friday, health ministry data showed.

The death toll went up by 379, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 36,257 in Spain, which approved a six-month state of emergency last week to try to curb the second wave of contagion.

The 379 deaths was the sharpest one-day rise during the second wave, though still a far cry from nearly 900 at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in late March.

The big jump in infections could partly be explained by an accumulation of cases over a three-day bank holiday weekend in Spain.

The official cumulative number of infections now stands at 1,240,697, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the real total is likely to be above 3 million, based on prevalence studies and estimates.

The northern region of Asturias asked for permission on Monday from the Spanish government to impose a two-week home lockdown as the pressure on health services reached breaking point.

"What most worries is the rise in hospital cases, more than the first wave and above all in intensive care. This could push our health service to the limit," Asturias regional president Adrian Barbón told a press conference.

However, Spain's health minister Salvador Illa refused the region permission to impose a full lockdown, saying authorities in Asturias should wait to see the effects of a curfew and other restrictions imposed under the state of emergency.

Dr. Rafael Bengoa, co-founder of Bilbao's Institute for Health and Strategy, predicted Spain would impose a home lockdown within two weeks because the rate of infection was not slowing down.

"With the current measures, they are not lowering the infection rates, and it is necessary to go to the next level, a March-April type confinement," he told Catalunya Radio on Sunday.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson defends lockdown to avoid ‘medical and moral disaster’

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
Farage tries to harness Covid lockdown anger to take on PM

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK pub owners and campaigners criticise ‘nonsensical’ restrictions on takeaway beer

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK Test and Trace hindered by Covid contacts not answering their phones – adviser

2nd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020