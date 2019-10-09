Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam
By Maria Jesus Corrales Cross-border commuters heading from Spain into Gibraltar faced delays on Wednesday morning as Spanish authorities intensified passport checks in a trial run of measures that could come into force in the event of a hard Brexit. A spokesman for Spain’s Policia Nacional, which is responsible for immigration control at the border,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here