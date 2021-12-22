Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain to bring back masks outdoors

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2021

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will hold a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday to bring back mandatory outdoor masking in a bid stem the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Several regional leaders had sought the measure and the central government will fast-track approval through a decree before Christmas Eve following a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Spanish Government is also pushing its vaccination drive as the best way to ensure maximum protection from the worst effects of the virus.

Despite the decision to reintroduce outdoor masks, Spanish families were told they will be able to celebrate Christmas together.

With nearly 80% of its population vaccinated and a booster programme gathering pace, Spain was largely spared the rampant wave of infections that led several northern European countries to toughen curbs in the autumn.

But the arrival of Omicron has sent numbers skyrocketing, with a record of nearly 50,000 new infections on Tuesday, though hospital admissions and intensive-care cases remain fairly low compared to previous Covid-19 waves.

"Don't worry, families will be able to celebrate Christmas," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament. "Spain has resisted, it has not given up and it is moving forward."

Omicron accounts for some 47% of total Spanish infections, according to data released on Tuesday, soaring from just 3% the week before.

Most Read

Local News

Omicron cases reach 70 as new strain gains ground

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Manolo Ruiz, indefatigable champion of the elderly, dies at 88

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Local News

Man arrested following traffic collision

Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Local News

Cross Frontier Group urges negotiators to push on and seal a good treaty for Gib and the Campo

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Uncertainty over new year’s eve plans as UK Government urges caution over Christmas

22nd December 2021

UK/Spain News
Major incident declared in London amid ‘hugely concerning’ Omicron spread

19th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Cabinet Secretary steps back from leading parties investigation

18th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat

17th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021