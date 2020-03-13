Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Spain to enter state of emergency over coronavirus

REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Reuters
13th March 2020

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has today said a special cabinet meeting will tomorrow formally declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of emergency will allow authorities to confine infected people and ration goods in a steep increase in Spain's response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

With 4,209 cases, Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy and Sanchez said the number could rise to over 10,000 next week. About 120 people have died.

