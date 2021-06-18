Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from June 26

REUTERS/Susana Vera

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

Spain will lift a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors from June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

Spain's announcement follows a decision in neighbouring France to end the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors as infection rates fall, although concerns remain over the spread of the Delta variant.

"This weekend will be the last one with masks in outdoor spaces because the next weekend we will no longer wear them," Sanchez told an event in Barcelona.

He said the cabinet will meet on June 24 to approve the lifting of the mask-wearing rule from June 26.

Barring a few exceptions such as for exercising, mask-wearing has been a legal requirement indoors and out across most of Spain, regardless of social-distancing, since last summer, for everybody older than six.

However, with infections dwindling and nearly half the population having received at one vaccine dose - including more than 90% of people over 50 - some regional authorities have been clamouring to ease the rule.

The nationwide infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days fell to 96.6 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, down from over 150 cases a month ago, while pressure on the health system has eased significantly since the beginning of the year.

Spain's 17 regions are largely responsible for managing healthcare, but major policy shifts must be proposed by the central government, in a system that frequently generates tension between administrations.

Last week the government was forced to backtrack on a plan to gradually reopen nightclubs after widespread complaints from regional authorities who dismissed it as either too strict or too loose.

(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Wildflower meadow on White Cliffs of Dover named in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

18th June 2021

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson delays COVID reopening by a month, citing Delta variant risk

15th June 2021

UK/Spain News
Spanish tourism pins hopes on summer revival after 2020 slump

15th June 2021

UK/Spain News
No-one will be able to destroy the British sausage, insists trade minister

10th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021