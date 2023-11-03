Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain to upgrade Strait surveillance system

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2023

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has announced it will upgrade the Strait Surveillance System (SIVE), as well as modernise sensors and increase resources at the command units in Cadiz, Algeciras, and Ceuta.

A budget of 25 million euros has been allocated, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Friday.

According to the resolution published by the Spanish Government, the intention is to adapt infrastructure that needs upgrading as well as the modernisation of sensors.

The money will also be utilised to expand the capacities of the SIVE system in the command units of Cádiz, Algeciras and Ceuta and the contracting of the supply of equipment and technical means, as well as the contractors to modernise the SIVE system in this area.

The contract will have a duration of 34 months and the award will take into account the expansion of the reliability of the data transmission network, the additional monitoring device, the duplication of the optronic sensor in sensor stations or the protection systems against drone activities.

The SIVE controls the irregular navigation of vessels utilised in the trafficking of immigrants or narcotic substances across the Strait.

Most Read

Local News

Serving police officer and two former officers arrested

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Local News

Online historian carves out popular niche with engaging snippets of Gib heritage

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Police asked to investigate derogatory tweet from Parliament account

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
King warns of urgent need to ‘combat significant risks of powerful AI’

1st November 2023

UK/Spain News
Elon Musk says AI one of the ‘biggest threats’ to humanity

1st November 2023

UK/Spain News
Johnson aides Cummings and Cain lay bare chaos and dysfunction of Covid response

31st October 2023

UK/Spain News
Pomp and pageantry welcome King and Queen to Kenya

31st October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023