Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

By Brian Reyes
3rd March 2021

Spain is seeking ‘cooperation and collaboration over confrontation’ in its relations with Gibraltar, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Mr Sanchez was talking during a Zoom session with the German Society of the London School of Economics, during which he reflected on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the EU’s desire to maintain...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody

3rd March 2021

Local News
Small opening for major ‘arborealism’ exhibition

3rd March 2021

Sports
Pool singles and doubles returns at academy

3rd March 2021

Sports
Seb to compete in world golf amateur ranking tournament in Salamanca

3rd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021