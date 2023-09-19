Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Sports

Spain wins the individual title at European Table Soccer Championship in Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2023

Gibraltar Table Soccer association once again hosted successfully a major international event which saw a total of 13 nations competing for both the individual and team European Championship titles.
Described as a “well organised”, “high quality” event by international officials the ECSTFA Subbuteo European Championships 2023 provided some excitement during its two day at the Tercentenary sports hall.
The Caretaker Minister for Sports officially opened the European Championships 2023 of Table Soccer commonly known as Subbuteo on Saturday.
The two day event attracted twelve participating countries with approximately 215 players and over 150 officials, family and friends.
Minister Linares said: “It is really gratifying to see so many participants and visitors coming to Gibraltar to play this tournament. It is great to see how tournaments like these can, not only attract so many people to our shores but also put Gibraltar on the international map. I would like to publicly thank the Gibraltar Table Soccer Association and the GSLA Staff for having produced such a wonderful set up which many who are participating are enjoying. I take the opportunity in wishing all the participants the best of luck in the tournament”.
There was no joy for Gibraltar players with the team event seeing Gibraltar finish seventh, whilst in the individual event it was in the veterans that Gibraltar saw a little success. John Field reaching the last sixteen round.
Carlos Flores from Spain was to claim the European Championship title. Entering the competition ranked number one it was no surprise seeing him reach the final where he played against Matteo Ciccarelli (ITA) winning 3-2.
Lawrence Alvarez and Jonathan Dotto finished third in their respective groups for Gibraltar in the open with Tom Santos and Francis Avellano finishing bottom of their respective groups.
In the Veterans Patrick Dean was to finish second in his group, Eddie Tellez finished third in his group, whilst it was John Field in first place in his group that progressed through.
Jose Luis Sanchez and Jose Luis Bonavia finished bottom of their respective groups.
Italy was to beat Belgium in the teams final to become European Champions.

