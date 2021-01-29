Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Spain's Aena sets up Covid-19 testing clinics in 15 airports

By Reuters
29th January 2021

Spanish airport operator Aena will lease out areas for Covid-19 testing clinics in 15 airports' departure lounges, including in Madrid and Barcelona, the company said on Friday as it seeks to help facilitate travel in the pandemic era.

The diagnostic facilities will provide quick PCR, antigenic and serological tests to detect both active infections and the presence of Covid-19 antibodies, and will have isolation areas for travellers awaiting their results.

Aena will launch the service in airports with the highest volume of international flights, or serving Spain's key tourism hubs, such as Malaga and Seville on the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands' Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca airports, as well as the Canary Islands' four main airports.

The testing clinics will be set up for an initial six-month period, although the contracts - signed primarily with laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins - can be extended until the end of 2021.

"The clinics will be in departure lounges... (for) passengers who will need (tests) in their destination airports, not for those who land in our airports, who will need to bring their tests from their places of origin to pass the health controls in place since May across our network," the company said in a statement.

The state-owned operator said it hoped the new service would facilitate tourism, as continued restrictions on mobility hurt the industry, which is vital to Spain's economy.

Over 2020, a year in which global travel was dramatically curtailed, tourism accounted for just 4%-5% of Spain's GDP, according to estimates from Funcas analyst Maria Jesus Fernandez. That compares with a 12% share in 2019.

(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Local same-sex couple in race against time for parental rights

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Police and Customs seize cocaine worth £2m, no arrests

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

29th January 2021

Features
Fewer desks, more coffee: How the office could change after COVID-19

29th January 2021

Features
Stephen Fry: Be kind to yourself during lockdown

29th January 2021

Features
‘Don’t leave it too late to lose weight’, Alzheimer’s researchers warn

29th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021