Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's COVID-19 rate at 'low risk' level for first time in 15 months

REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Reuters
7th October 2021

Spain's coronavirus incidence dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, reaching the threshold considered "low risk" by the Health Ministry for the first time in over a year.

More than three quarters of the Spanish population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and most restrictions on socialising have recently been dropped, although masks remain mandatory in enclosed spaces.

The Health Ministry on Thursday added 1,807 cases to its tally of infections, bringing the total up to 4.97 million since the pandemic began. The death toll rose by 23 to 86,701.

The infection rate, as measured over the past 14 days, fell to 49 cases per 100,000 people, the data showed, slipping below 50 for the first time since July 27, 2020.

At that time Spain had just emerged from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, which reduced new cases to a trickle.

But transmission soon rebounded, infecting millions over four successive waves and pushing the incidence to a record 900 cases per 100,000 people at the end of January, before the vaccination campaign kicked into high gear.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar ‘wants to see action from UN’

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Local News

EU ends legal challenge over Gibraltar state aid

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Local News

GFSB welcomes Main Street BID scheme

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson warns of difficult path ahead as he promises to reshape British economy

6th October 2021

UK/Spain News
PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

5th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in global outage

4th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Christmas meats ‘under threat amid shortage of butchers’

1st October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021