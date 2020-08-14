Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's daily infections spike to 2,935, not yet second wave

REUTERS/Borja Suarez

By Reuters
14th August 2020

Spain reported 2,935 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest number since the country's lockdown ended and up from 1,690 recorded the previous day, although officials argued the situation remained manageable.

The Madrid region, which failed to report its data the previous day due to technical difficulties, led the tally with 842 new infections in the 24 hours to Thursday, followed by the Basque Country, with 545 cases.

"The number of known cases keeps rising in Spain, but it is a mild rise that allows the implementation of control measures," health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told reporters, adding that the localised outbreaks did not amount to a second wave of infections that many expect in the autumn.

He said more than half of the infected people showed no symptoms.

The new data brought the cumulative total to 337,334 cases in the country. The ministry also said 70 people had died over the past seven days, bringing the death toll from the virus to 28,605.

Since lifting one of Europe's strictest lockdowns around seven weeks ago Spain has struggled to keep a lid on new infections, with average daily cases rising from less than 150 in June to more than 1,500 in the first 12 days of August, and now spiking further.

The resurgence of the virus has dashed Spain's hopes of saving the tourism season as many countries have issued no-travel advisories or introduced quarantine requirements for travellers from Spain.

Various Spanish regions have reimposed some restrictions and even come up with new ones, such as a ban on smoking in public spaces in Galicia and the Canary Islands.

Most Read

Local News

Govt rolls out Covid-19 travel certificates

Thu 13th Aug, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

Spanish nationals deny jet ski charges

Thu 13th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Britons in France face dash to get home before quarantine imposed

14th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Study suggests 3.4m people in England have had Covid-19

13th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

13th August 2020

UK/Spain News
UK nosedives into recession after GDP plunges 20.4% between April and June

12th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020