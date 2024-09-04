Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Spanish international footballer Dani Carvajal has apologised for the offence caused by chants of “Gibraltar es español” during celebrations after Spain’s Euro 2024 win, even as he downplayed the incident and described it as a “joke”.

The chants during celebrations in Madrid following Spain’s 2-1 victory over England were led by Mr Carvajal’s fellow team members Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante and Alvaro Morata, who have both played club football in England during their careers.

The GFA issued a complaint to UEFA over the “highly inflammatory chants”, resulting in the two players receiving a one match ban after an investigation, making them unavailable to feature in Thursday’s Nations League tie away to Serbia.

Reports initially suggested appeals would be lodged against UEFA’s sanction but these never materialised.

In an interview with The Athletic, the sports publication now owned by The New York Times, published on Wednesday, Mr Carvajal was asked what he thought of the chants and the “fallout” that ensued.

“There has been a lot of talk about that but at no time was it something to offend or start a conflict,” the Spanish player told The Athletic.

“Simply, Spain has always competed with England for Gibraltar, which is on the Iberian Peninsula, and it was a final against England.”

“Before the final, there was already a little echo with that chant, and we won and [the chant] became a bit more of a joke.”

He apologised on behalf of the squad, adding that England were never offended by the chants. He made no mention of Gibraltar or the Gibraltarians.

“If anyone has felt offended, we apologise from the group — but, come on, at no time did they (England) ever say that they were offended,” he told The Athletic.

After UEFA announced the sanction early last month, the Gibraltar Football Association said they welcomed the decision.

“The decision by UEFA reinforces the principle that the chants ‘Gibraltar es Español’ have brought the sport of football, and in particular UEFA, into disrepute, and confirms that there is no place for politically charged or discriminatory behaviour in football,” the GFA said at the time.

“The core issue at hand was the inappropriate and inflammatory nature of the chants, which not only disrespected the people of Gibraltar but also brought politics into a sporting arena, undermining the values of unity and respect that the sport embodies.”

“The Gibraltar FA is pleased that UEFA has acknowledged the severity of this incident and has acted accordingly. This decision sends a clear message that football must remain a platform for promoting peace, understanding, and fair play, free from divisive and offensive actions such as the chants.”

“We remain committed to upholding these values and will continue to advocate for respect within the sport.”