Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

Photo via UN Photo/Loey Felipe

By Brian Reyes
24th September 2025

Spain’s King Felipe VI hailed the “historic” political agreement for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, in which he said the treaty would bring “confidence, legal certainty and stability” to communities either side of the border.

Addressing diplomats under the gaze of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Felipe reflected on the Gibraltar treaty during a wide-ranging speech in which he championed a defence of the UN, multilateralism and the rule of law in troubled times.

His comments on Gibraltar came as he described the EU as a “model of multilateralism” whose voice “is more necessary than ever”.

“I believe it is important to recall that on June 11 a definitive political agreement was announced on the fundamental aspects of the future agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom,” he said toward the end of his address.

“A historic pact, respectful of my country’s position regarding sovereignty and jurisdiction over Gibraltar, which will bring confidence, legal certainty, and stability to the lives of the people of the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar itself.”

The reference to sovereignty reflects the June 11 statement announcing the deal, in which all negotiating parties said the treaty will include a clause that makes "explicitly clear" it is without prejudice to the respective legal positions of the UK and Spain in respect of sovereignty and jurisdiction.

The Spanish monarch’s comments came as Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed in the Gibraltar Parliament that technical teams were meeting this week to discuss ongoing work to finalise the legal text of the treaty.

“We are working to settle the text as soon as possible,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

TG says audit motion ‘unfair, unnecessary and vindictive’ 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Features

Sisters Jane, Bathsheba, and Willa hold Autumn 25’ exhibition

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM opens parliamentary debate on disputed audit report and says legal opinion backs Govt position 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Yvette Cooper appointed UK Foreign Secretary in major reshuffle

5th September 2025

UK/Spain News
Franco says Gib deal must not ignore La Linea’s unique challenges

4th September 2025

UK/Spain News
Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

3rd September 2025

UK/Spain News
Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

3rd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025