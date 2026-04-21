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Tue 21st Apr, 2026

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Local News

Cancer Relief Gibraltar chair steps down after 22 years

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2026

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced a change in leadership, with long-serving chairperson Marisa Desoiza stepping down after more than 22 years in the role and Fabian Vinet taking over as chair.

The charity said Ms Desoiza’s tenure saw a period of significant growth, during which Cancer Relief evolved from a small organisation at the Lady Williams Centre supporting a small number of people into one of Gibraltar’s largest charities.

It now supports around 500 individuals, including patients and their families, through nursing, holistic and palliative care services delivered at the Cancer Relief Centre and in the community.

Reflecting on her time as chair, Ms Desoiza highlighted the move to the charity’s current site and the appointment of chief executive Grainne McKenna as key milestones in its development.
The charity said these changes enabled a significant expansion of holistic services funded by the community.

It added that Gibraltar Government grant funding for the Hospice Outreach Service had strengthened its ability to develop palliative and hospice care provision in the community in partnership with the GHA.

Ms Desoiza thanked the charity’s staff, volunteers, partners and supporters, saying their dedication had been central to Cancer Relief’s success.
She will remain on the Board of Trustees.

Mr Vinet paid tribute to Ms Desoiza’s “remarkable service and enduring legacy”, saying her leadership had been instrumental in shaping the charity’s direction and impact.
“It is a privilege to take on this role,” he said.

“Cancer Relief Gibraltar has built over four decades of compassionate service, and I am proud to continue that work alongside our dedicated team, volunteers, partners and supporters.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Gibraltar Health Authority and the Government of Gibraltar.

Mr Vinet, who has been a trustee since 2019 and deputy chair for the past four years, said he was optimistic about the future and reaffirmed the charity’s commitment to developing its services and continuing to provide high-quality care and support to people living with cancer and their families.

“Cancer Relief Gibraltar exists to serve our community,” he said.

“We remain steadfast in our mission and deeply grateful for the trust and support that enables us to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

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