Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's left-wing leader, interior minister get death threat letters

REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

By Reuters
23rd April 2021

Anonymous death threat letters with bullets enclosed in the envelopes have been sent to two of Spain's top security officials and the leader of the hard-left Unidas Podemos party, officials said on Friday, adding police are investigating.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Pablo Iglesias of Unidas Podemos received the threats on Thursday, while a similar letter was delivered to Maria Gamez, head of the Guardia Civil police force, the previous day, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment, your time is running out," said the letter to Mr Iglesias, a former deputy prime minister. He posted a picture of the letter on Twitter along with a picture of four bullets that he said had come in the envelope.

"I hope some arrests will take place," Mr Iglesias told state broadcaster TVE.

Mr Grande-Marlaska told reporters police had started an investigation to identify the authors of the threats.

Politicians from the ruling coalition, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and from the main parties expressed solidarity with Mr Iglesias and Mr Grande-Marlaska.

Mr Iglesias has emerged as one of Spain's main political leaders. Unidas Podemos allied with centre-left Socialist Party last year to form the first coalition government since Spain returned to democracy in the 1970s.

Mr Iglesias was social rights minister and deputy prime minister until March, when he quit to run in regional elections in Madrid, scheduled for May 4.

Far-right Vox party's candidate for those elections, Rocio Monasterio, said she condemned all violence, though she said she believed little of what Iglesias ever says.
Mr Iglesias and Ms Monasterio traded barbs during a radio debate on Friday, resulting in Iglesias leaving the set while on the air. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

First recipients of new Governor’s Award for Merit

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Features

On World Earth Day Charlene Figueras looks back on Project 333

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Local News

Scientists to detect new Covid variants locally

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
David Beckham leads global vaccine drive along with charity Unicef

23rd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Seal rescued after being found injured on beach

23rd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Apology over failure to honour black and Asian troops who died for Empire

22nd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Government confirms plans to dissolve Parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021