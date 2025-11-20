Spain’s Pedro Sanchez welcomes GSLP into Socialist International

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has welcomed the GSLP as a full member of Socialist International, the global alliance of social democratic, socialist and labour parties.

The GSLP’s admission as a full member of Socialist International was announced at the party’s annual general meeting on Thursday, during which members watched Mr Sanchez congratulate the party as it joined the alliance, which brings together 132 political parties and organisations from all continents.

In a video message addressed to “Dear Comrade Fabian, dear friends”, Mr Sanchez, Socialist International’s current president and leader of Spain’s governing PSOE party, said the GSLP’s membership “…strengthens something essential to us, the cooperation between socialist forces that share values, priorities, and a common commitment to social justice.”

“Beyond our differences and particular circumstances, the Socialist International is above all a space for joint work,” Mr Sanchez said.

“A place to learn from one another and to move forward together in our progressive agendas.”

“We appreciate your trust and your willingness to contribute.”

“We're confident that this step will open new opportunities for collaboration. Welcome.”

The message represents a landmark moment for the GSLP and for Gibraltar as a whole and comes against the backdrop of a tortuous years-long negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

It also came as the GSLP marked 50 years since its founding.

The GSLP first applied for membership after its election into government in 1988, but the application did not proceed at that time because it would have been blocked by the PSOE.

But in May 2025, the party’s renewed application was instead backed and supported by the Spanish socialist party.

At a meeting of Socialist International on May 25, 2025, in Istanbul, Gemma Arias Vasquez, who had been selected by the GSLP executive to pursue membership for the party, was informed that members had voted on Gibraltar’s application and that it had been approved unanimously with PSOE support.

“This is fantastic,” said Joseph Baldachino, the chairman of the GSLP, in a statement.

“It is a move in the right direction and a historic moment for our party, our members and all of Gibraltar with us, a really historic way to celebrate our five decades and our 50th anniversary.”

The founder of the GSLP, Sir Joe Bossano, said he was “absolutely delighted” by the development as the party celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“It has taken almost 40 years, but we are now where we should be, in full membership of the international socialist family in our own right,” Sir Joe said.

“It has taken 50 years of work in the party, that started as the GDM, and 50 years since the death of Franco, but our consistency as a party, and our attitude that we never give up, has got us there in the end.”

“Seeing the leader of the PSOE deliver the welcome to all our members is a really important moment for the party, but also for Gibraltar as a whole.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the leader of the GSLP, also welcomed the news.

“After many years of developing the relationship with Socialist International and with PSOE directly, we are now finally seeing the fruits of that work,” he said.

“We are now a part of the international socialist family.”

“Today, the public can see a Spanish party leader, who is also the Prime Minister of Spain and the President of the Spanish Government, welcome the GSLP as a full member of an international organisation.”

“That it is happening exactly 50 years from the death of Franco highlights how long and how hard the road has been.”

“I thank Pedro Sanchez for sending GSLP members this video welcome and I thank him and the PSOE for their support to our application to join Socialist International in our own right and I thank Gemma Arias Vasquez for her hard work in delivering this incredible result.”