Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News Sports

Spanish Association of International Footballers comes out in support of Morata and Rodri

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2024

The Spanish Association of International Footballers (AEdFI) has come out in support of Spanish national team players Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández following the decision by UEFA to impose a one match ban on the players.

The ban comes in response to the players actions in chanting “Gibraltar Español” during a victory celebration in Madrid following their Euro 2024 success.

AEdFI claims that, following the announcement of UEFA’s decision, the Board of Directors of Leyendas España convened urgently to specifically address this issue.

In a statement they said they “believe that UEFA is seriously infringing” on their teammates' right to freedom of expression, “especially considering they were in a moment of celebration”.

“To interpret it otherwise is to coerce and curtail the individual freedoms of our teammates,” the statment said.

The President of Leyendas España, Salva Ballesta, stressed the association's “full support” for Rodri and Morata.

“We are also at their disposal to assist them in this difficult situation, which is nothing more than a manipulation intended to harm our national team and tarnish such an important victory as the Euro 2024,” Mr Ballesta said.

AEdFI was formed in 1988 by former Spanish international players like Isacio Calleja and Carlos Lapetra, members of the 1964 European Championship-winning team.

They were formed with a view of formalising an association of former footballers who had played for the Spanish National Team.

The aim was to continue playing football in the national jersey while raising funds to help teammates in need.

Since the 1990s the board has included former players such Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ignacio Zoco, Isacio Calleja, Josep Fusté, Amancio Amaro, José ‘Pirri’ Martínez, Adelardo Rodríguez, José Luis Capón, and Ángel Mª Villar.

Since the decision by UEFA, only Spanish Footballers Association (AFE) and AEdFI have come out publicly in support of the players, with associations such as the Spanish FA not having issued any comment.

The players may not be able to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

But have a right to appeal the decision through AFE.

Reports in the Spanish media indicated that they will be challenging UEFA’s right to sanction them over actions that have taken place away from the pitch and during a celebration.

The judgement over the chants has not been challenged.

Most Read

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Works set for East Side Reclamation

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

Marine biologist warns of increased algae due to east side marina

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Local News

First speakers announced for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

7th August 2024

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps bid farewell to Champions League but look ahead to bonus summer

31st July 2024

Sports
Qarabag dominate Lincoln Red Imps to advance in european competitions

31st July 2024

Sports
Hurst’s launch of new Lions Gibraltar kit a reminder of its origins

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024