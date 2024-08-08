Spanish Association of International Footballers comes out in support of Morata and Rodri

The Spanish Association of International Footballers (AEdFI) has come out in support of Spanish national team players Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández following the decision by UEFA to impose a one match ban on the players.

The ban comes in response to the players actions in chanting “Gibraltar Español” during a victory celebration in Madrid following their Euro 2024 success.

AEdFI claims that, following the announcement of UEFA’s decision, the Board of Directors of Leyendas España convened urgently to specifically address this issue.

In a statement they said they “believe that UEFA is seriously infringing” on their teammates' right to freedom of expression, “especially considering they were in a moment of celebration”.

“To interpret it otherwise is to coerce and curtail the individual freedoms of our teammates,” the statment said.

The President of Leyendas España, Salva Ballesta, stressed the association's “full support” for Rodri and Morata.

“We are also at their disposal to assist them in this difficult situation, which is nothing more than a manipulation intended to harm our national team and tarnish such an important victory as the Euro 2024,” Mr Ballesta said.

AEdFI was formed in 1988 by former Spanish international players like Isacio Calleja and Carlos Lapetra, members of the 1964 European Championship-winning team.

They were formed with a view of formalising an association of former footballers who had played for the Spanish National Team.

The aim was to continue playing football in the national jersey while raising funds to help teammates in need.

Since the 1990s the board has included former players such Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ignacio Zoco, Isacio Calleja, Josep Fusté, Amancio Amaro, José ‘Pirri’ Martínez, Adelardo Rodríguez, José Luis Capón, and Ángel Mª Villar.

Since the decision by UEFA, only Spanish Footballers Association (AFE) and AEdFI have come out publicly in support of the players, with associations such as the Spanish FA not having issued any comment.

The players may not be able to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

But have a right to appeal the decision through AFE.

Reports in the Spanish media indicated that they will be challenging UEFA’s right to sanction them over actions that have taken place away from the pitch and during a celebration.

The judgement over the chants has not been challenged.